Sabastian Sawe of Kenya wins London Marathon in world-record time, first to finish under two hours

A record was also set in the women's race, with Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa pulling away with about 500 meters remaining to win in 2:15:41 to defend the title in the fastest-ever time in a women's-only marathon.

However, it was 16 seconds slower than the course record set by Paula Radcliffe in 2003 when it was a mixed race.

Swiss double in wheelchair racesIn the wheelchair races, there was a Swiss double with Marcel Hug powering to a sixth straight men's title – and eighth in total – and Catherine Debrunner beating Tatyana McFadden in a close finish to defend the title.