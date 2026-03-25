Tamil Nadu's Baranica Elangovan smashes pole vault national record

"I also had ACL surgery in 2020 and it's been reconstructed. After that I was doing rehab and it was quite hard, it was up and down. All this time I was having pain on and off." She said competing indoors is an advantage for pole vaulters as there is no impact of wind.

"Wind is a major factor in pole vault. If you are taking the pole high and if you are having the heavy wind against you, it will be very difficult for you to move forward and attack the last stride approaching the runway.

"But here, you won't be having that much thing as there is no wind indoors. You won't worry anything and you can approach easily. So, it's an advantage for pole vaulters." In other events, local athlete Sarun Payasingh won the men’s long jump gold with a personal best effort of 7.80m.

The 25-year-old Payasingh beat triple jump national record holder Praveen Chithravel of Tamil Nadu, who was competing in long jump here.

Chithravel, who was representing JSW, made only three attempts and left after a best effort of 7.78m which fetched him a silver. P David of Railways was third with 7.69m.

“This is my first indoor competition and winning gold is a big achievement. I was not thinking about the medal but was looking to do my personal best,” said Payasingh, who has been roped in by Reliance.

Born to a farmer at a village in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, Payasingh is currently at the residential hostel attached to the indoor facility. He was earlier at the Sports Hostel in Bhubaneswar from 2016 to 2024 after he was spotted at the talent scouting at the district level.

“We have four acres of land at the village and my father grows crops there. I competed in the School Nationals and my PE teacher told me to participate in the talent scouting programme. I played football also earlier. I also run 100m. I am competing in 60m hurdles as well here," he said.

Meanwhile, Shivaji Parashu Madappagoudra of Reliance became the first gold medallist of the championships, clocking 8 minute 09.88 seconds. Vinod Singh of Madhya Pradesh was second with a time of 8:16.93 while Rahul Kumar Verma of Chhattisgarh took the bronze, cloking 8:18.21.

NADA team arrives to collect dope samples

A team from the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has arrived here for the two-day meet. Dope Control officers were seen requesting athletes to proceed to the sample collection room inside the facility after their events.