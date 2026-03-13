AIU says new tech will allow two-way communication with anonymous informers

The AIU is an independent body created by the World Athletics that manages all integrity issues - both doping and non-doping.

Its responsibilities include anti-doping measures, pursuit of individuals engaged in age or competition results manipulation, investigating fraudulent behaviour with regards to transfers of allegiance, and detecting misconduct such as bribery and breaches of betting rules.

The two-way communication with anonymous informers, who can reach out through even WhatsApp for filing complaints or giving tipoffs, will allow the investigators to clarify and review inputs on any violations. The anonymous informers could not be reached for follow-up queries earlier by the investigators.