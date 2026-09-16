Parveen Hooda returns to Asian Games with lost Hangzhou medal on her mind

The Indian pugilist won that bronze in the 57kg category in the Hangzhou Games in 2023, along with an Olympic quota for India, only to lose both after being handed a suspension.

Since then, Parveen's comeback has involved one adjustment after another -- a new weight class, a coupe of injuries, another move up and a quarterfinal exit at the Commonwealth Games.

"Of course, yes," the 26-year-old told PTI when asked if she has unfinished business at the Asian Games.

The bronze has been gone for nearly two years. The memory of winning it has not. Neither has the feeling of what followed.

Parveen was suspended by WADA for 22 months in May 2024 after three whereabouts failures within a 12-month period. The suspension, later backdated by 14 months, cost her the Asian Games medal and the Olympic quota she had secured for India.

Her return has since been less about picking up where she left off and more about finding a new way forward.

When she came back to international boxing in November last year, the 57kg category was no longer hers to reclaim. Jaismine Lamboria had won India's Paris Olympic quota in the weight class and then gone on to claim the World Championship title.

So Parveen moved to 60kg.

She made the switch look seamless at the World Cup Final, winning gold. But another turn soon followed. An injury forced her to miss the Asian Championships earlier this year, where Priya Ghanghas won the 60kg title and earned a direct Commonwealth Games qualification.

Parveen had to move again.

This time it was 65kg, the only feasible available slot in India's Commonwealth Games team and the highest weight category she had competed in.

The quarterfinal exit in Glasgow showed just how different the challenge was.

"CWG was my first major competition in this weight category. There was some weight issue and strength was also low because this is a higher weight category than what I used to compete in," she said.