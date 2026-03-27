Indian compound mixed team strikes gold, women settle for silver

With this, India's overall tally stands at one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals, with the earlier medals coming from the women’s recurve team and the men’s compound team on Wednesday.

The Indian contingent is also assured of four more medals, with entries in three finals later in the day -- the women’s recurve individual (Ridhi Phor), the men’s recurve team, and the men’s compound individual, which will feature an all-Indian summit clash.