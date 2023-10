Spinners bowl TN to big win

CHENNAI: Spinners R Iswarya Lakshmi (4/6) and M Bharathi (3/6) shared seven wickets between them to skittle out Meghalaya for 44 in 26.3 overs in the BCCI Women’s U-19 tournament in Surat.

In reply, Tamil Nadu raced to a 10-wicket win with opener G Kamalini unbeaten on 27. This was Tamil Nadu’s second successive 10-wicket victory. Tamil Nadu will next take on Manipur on Monday.

BRIEF SCORES: Meghalaya 44 in 26.3 overs (R Iswarya Lakshmi 4/6, M Bharathi 3/6) lost to Tamil Nadu 47 for no loss in 4.4 overs (G Kamalini 27 not out)

TN U-19 beats Vidarbha

Tamil Nadu earned a two-wicket win over Vidarbha in the men’s U-19 Vinoo Mankad Trophy in New Delhi. Leg-spinner R Kirubakar scalped four for 34 to restrict Vidarbha to 175. In response, C Andre Siddarth scored 60 (58b, 8x4, 1x6) to guide his team to a thrilling win. This is Tamil Nadu’s second win in two matches.

BRIEF SCORES: Vidarbha 175 in 48.3 overs (Zubairoddin 42, Shree Choudhary 35, Devansh Thakkar 28, R Kirubakar 4/34) lost to Tamil Nadu 176/8 in 40.2 overs (S Mohamed Ali 29, C Andre Siddarth 60, Sanyog Bhagwat 4/49, Pratham Maheshwari 2/37)