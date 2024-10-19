Special to score a ton in front of family, says Rachin

BENGALURU: The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru continues to be Rachin Ravindra’s happy hunting ground, as the southpaw followed up his 2023 ODI World Cup century at this venue with another sublime 134-run knock against India here on Friday.

His knock helped New Zealand extend its overnight lead to a commanding 356 runs, with the Kiwis posting 402 all out.

“Scoring an overseas hundred in India is always nice but also in the context that we lost a few wickets and we built a pretty good partnership, and for me it was pretty special. It was more than just a milestone. I think to be able to do it with your team-mate to balance the game in that situation feels good,” said Rachin, speaking to the media.

Rachin, who before the game said it will be “extra special” playing in front of his family, gave them a reason to celebrate with his exhilarating knock.

“It’s obviously special, especially having my dad in the crowd and the whole family watching the game from the stadium even at home. I know I’ve done them very proud and it makes me happy that they were able to watch me play India here,” said.

The 24-year-old dominated the formidable Indian spinners in the morning session and played by either staying on front foot or going down the pitch, which worked out pretty well for him given he didn’t miss out on any loose ball.

“They all are world class bowlers, but the situation demanded it. We were seven wickets down, and it was still a good wicket to bat on so it was important for us to score runs. And the opportunity presented itself to score. It was good to build that partnership. In my first 50, 60 balls I was sort of playing cautiously and once we decided to show some intent, we batted more aggressively and the runs started coming,” he added, reflecting on his tactics against the spinners.

Rachin also became the first New Zealand batter since 2012 to notch up a century in India. Ross Taylor was the last one to do so at the same venue.