Spate of centuries in TNCA Inter-Districts tournament

CHENNAI: Skipper S Purajith’s swashbuckling century (118 no) helped Tirupattur beat hosts Ariyalur in the first round of TNCA Inter-Districts Tournament on Friday. Purajith also excelled with the ball, claiming three wickets in the Group C match.
The Group G matches played in Tenkasi also witnessed two century-knocks. S Lohith (120) and J Allen (110) were the star players for Tiruvannamalai and Tenkasi, respectively. RA Akshai (141) shone brightly with the bat for Kanniyakumari in a Group H match played at Ramanathapuram.
At Villupuram (Group A): Villupuram 185 in 46.2 overs (V Vedesh 69, BN Tharun Kumar 3/24) lost to Krishnagiri 188/7 in 39.3 overs (R Shri Pavan 52, P Nivas 32, S Shyam Tony 3/43); Cuddalore 134 in 32.1 overs (C Kuhan 5/35) lost to Mayiladuthurai 135 for 2 in 22.3 overs (R Ovish 43, M Srivatsan 48 no)
AT ARIYALUR (GROUP C): Erode 111 in 38.3 overs (R Ridam Kumar 51 no, M Pranav Balaji 3/14, KV Akhilesh Sabari 3/27) lost to Thiruvallur 112/5 in 37.4 overs; Ariyalur 215 in 42.5 overs (K Praveen Kumar 49, M. Sujesh Prasath 73, S Purajith 3/37, P Sajan 3/21) lost to Tirupattur 221/7 in 50 overs (S Purajith 118 no)
AT KARUR (GROUP E): Tiruchirapalli 199 in 49.2 overs (M Kaushik 53 no, T Akash 3/30) bt Dharmapuri 65 in 28.2 overs (Mithun Raaj 3/20); Vellore 178/6 in 50 overs ( Prajanth 34, R Rahul 65 no, Pradesh 4/36) bt Karur 175 for 9 in 50 overs (Pradesh 68, K Pugal 42, Sai Lakshay 3/26)
AT TENKASI (GROUP G): Tiruvannamalai 309/7 in 50 overs (S Lohith 120, S Abishek 65, GT Nithish Kumar 38, S Abzal 3/64) bt Kallakurichi 223 in 38.2 overs (N Deva 91 no, S Namachivayam 44, Vetri Selvan 3/24, M. Mugilan 3/46); Tenkasi 221 in 47.4 overs (J Allen 110, S Krishnakumar 34, S Chezhiyan Manickam 3/49, S Visithran 3/45) bt Theni 131 in 38.3 overs
AT RAMANATHAPURAM (GROUP H): Kanniyakumari 261/7 in 50 overs (RA Akshai 141, Richards 54) bt Ramanathapuram 136 in 40.4 overs (Kajith Ashwa 50, B Tamil Selvan 34, ohamed Mavasim 3/18, Beni Ashik 3/34); Kancheepuram 217 in 46.5 overs bt Pudukkottai 85 in 23 overs