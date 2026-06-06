Spate of centuries in TNCA Inter-Districts tournament

BRIEF SCORES:

At Villupuram (Group A): Villupuram 185 in 46.2 overs (V Vedesh 69, BN Tharun Kumar 3/24) lost to Krishnagiri 188/7 in 39.3 overs (R Shri Pavan 52, P Nivas 32, S Shyam Tony 3/43); Cuddalore 134 in 32.1 overs (C Kuhan 5/35) lost to Mayiladuthurai 135 for 2 in 22.3 overs (R Ovish 43, M Srivatsan 48 no)

AT ARIYALUR (GROUP C): Erode 111 in 38.3 overs (R Ridam Kumar 51 no, M Pranav Balaji 3/14, KV Akhilesh Sabari 3/27) lost to Thiruvallur 112/5 in 37.4 overs; Ariyalur 215 in 42.5 overs (K Praveen Kumar 49, M. Sujesh Prasath 73, S Purajith 3/37, P Sajan 3/21) lost to Tirupattur 221/7 in 50 overs (S Purajith 118 no)