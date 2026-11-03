Spanish soccer player dies after on-field collision in second-division match

De Miguel was challenging for the ball near midfield on Monday when he was struck in the chest by the onrushing Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono during added time.

Owono was shown a straight red card for the incident.

De Miguel was taken to a hospital and the match, tied 2-2, was abandoned after the incident.

Tenerife said in a statement to Spanish media late Monday that De Miguel suffered cardiac arrest but that his pulse was restored in the ambulance to the hospital. However, it later said his condition had “worsened neurologically” and subsequently announced that De Miguel had died at 8 a.m.

The club located on Spain's Canary Islands said it was “heartbroken.”

De Miguel, a Madrid native, made his professional debut in 2015 with Leganés B and has since played for a number of lower-divisions clubs in Spain. He joined Tenerife last year.