Spain's FIFA WC winning coach De la Fuente to extend contract until 2032

The extension ensures De la Fuente will lead Spain through the 2030 World Cup, which the country will co-host with Portugal and Morocco, with a handful of matches also staged in Latin America.

Speaking at the World Football Summit, Louzan said the decision to extend De la Fuente's stay, with his current deal set to run until after Euro 2028, was based on his results, work and widespread public support.

"His results speak for themselves, and his work ethic speaks for itself... and the public loves and appreciates him," he said.