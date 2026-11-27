BOLOGNA (ITLAY): Spain didn't need Carlos Alcaraz as it beat Austria 2-0 to set up a Davis Cup semifinal against Britain.
Daniel Merida gave the six-time champion the lead by defeating Davis Cup debutant Joel Schwaerzler 6-4, 6-4 before Rafael Jodar clinched victory by coming from a set down to overcome Jurij Rodionov 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 on Thursday.
“It was a very tough game, but having the lead already from the first win in the series I think really helped me a lot to get used to the court better, and play with more confidence, so I'm super happy to be in this position,” Jodar said.
Alcaraz, fresh off winning the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday, has had fitness issues in recent weeks. He was not picked for the singles but was in Spain's lineup alongside Marcel Granollers for the cancelled doubles.
Spain last won the title in 2019 and was runner-up last year.
Earlier, top-ranked Alexander Zverev and Germany exited the top team event in men's tennis, losing their quarterfinal 2-1 to Britain.
Zverev — the winner of the French Open and U.S. Open this year — won his singles match against Arthur Fery 6-3, 6-2 to tie the contest at 1-1 but wasn't selected for the decisive doubles.
Germany instead went with a longstanding combination of Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz, who lost 6-2, 7-6 (6) to Henry Patten — the world's top-ranked doubles player — and Neal Skupski.
Britain had gone ahead thanks to Cameron Norrie winning the last four games and beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Britain is in the semis for the first time in seven years. It won its 10th and most recent Davis Cup title in 2015.
Germany won the last of its three titles in 1993.
The other semifinal is between three-time defending champion Italy and Czechia, the country formerly known as the Czech Republic, on Friday.
Italy beat South Korea 2-1 on Wednesday and Czechia defeated Canada 2-0 on Tuesday.