Daniel Merida gave the six-time champion the lead by defeating Davis Cup debutant Joel Schwaerzler 6-4, 6-4 before Rafael Jodar clinched victory by coming from a set down to overcome Jurij Rodionov 2-6, 6-0, 6-1 on Thursday.

“It was a very tough game, but having the lead already from the first win in the series I think really helped me a lot to get used to the court better, and play with more confidence, so I'm super happy to be in this position,” Jodar said.

Alcaraz, fresh off winning the ATP Finals in Turin on Sunday, has had fitness issues in recent weeks. He was not picked for the singles but was in Spain's lineup alongside Marcel Granollers for the cancelled doubles.

Spain last won the title in 2019 and was runner-up last year.