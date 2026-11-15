SpaceX's Starship returns from orbit and is captured by launch pad arms in a dramatic first

It was the grand finale that Elon Musk and his team hoped for — the first-ever capture of a Starship flying back from space. But with the first-stage booster exploding shortly after Friday's liftoff from Texas, the company fell short of its desired double catch, still the goal for accelerating moon and Mars travel.

Wreckage remained in the Gulf of Mexico, cordoned off by buoys, as the stainless steel, bullet-shaped spacecraft lowered itself upright at the launch pad.

The dramatic, sci-fi-like capture helped blot out the booster's messy miss. Cameras panned the spacecraft up and down as it hung high above the ground, supported by the arms of the launch tower.

"Can you believe it?" SpaceX commentator Dan Huot shouted, dragging out each word. "Look at her! Baby, she's back!"

Soon afterward, Musk congratulated his "incredible team." SpaceX officials said Saturday's catch demonstrates the full reusability of Starship, crucial for rapid and low-cost recycling. Although Friday's booster recovery failed, the company had already made three previous booster catches, validating the technique.

NASA welcomed Saturday's news. The space agency is paying billions of dollars for Starship to land Artemis astronauts on the moon later this decade and help build a permanent lunar base. Musk's ambitions are even grander: He wants to launch a fleet of Starships to build a city on Mars.