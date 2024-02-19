Southern Command Premier League: Sixth session of ’24 tournament ends

CHENNAI: The sixth season of ‘Southern Command Premier League 2024’ was successfully organised by the Principal Directorate, Defence Estates, Southern Command, Pune, a release here said.

About 20 teams consisting of 19 Cantonment Boards under the jurisdiction of Southern Command participated and the final – between Ahmedabad Titans and Khadki Knight Riders – was held on February 11 at Azam Campus Ground.

Ahmedabad Titans won the toss and elected to bat first and set a target of 87 runs for Khadki Knight Riders. In reply, KKR were all-out for 85 runs. Atul Tarade of Khadki Knight Riders was awarded the best batsman of the series and Francis of St Thomas Mount Super Kings the best bowler.

Ajay Chavan, ex-Ranji cricketer and head coach of the Under-19 team of Maharashtra Cricket Association was the special guest and gave away the prizes. Navendra Nath, Director, Defence Estates, was also present.

KJS Chauhan, principal director, Defence Estates Southern Command, Pune, said: “Besides team engagements, there’s also the upside of physical exercise that helps reduce stress and channelises energy in a positive way for participating employees.’’ Navendra Nath, Director, Defence Estates Southern Command also spoke.