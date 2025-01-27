South Zone inter state U-14: Kevin Charles sparkles for TN

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu scored 374 against Hyderabad on the first day of South Zone inter state U-14 tournament played at Puducherry among seven south zone teams.

Opting to bat first, TN’s S Kevin Charles Vaz shone, scoring 99 (146b, 13x4). SP Shanvaessh contributed 62 (102b, 4x4, 1x6) and he was involved in a 152-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 374 in 89.3 overs (S Ishan Parviit 35, B Akshadh Rao 59, S Kevin Charles Vaz 99, SP Shanvaessh 62, V Yashmith Reddy 5/68) vs Hyderabad