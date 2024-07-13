South American showdown: Argentina aims to crush Colombia's dream run

MIAMI: Argentina can become the first South American team to win the ‘triple crown’ of three straight major tournament titles if they can overcome a formidable Colombia in Sunday’s Copa America final.

Inspired by Lionel Messi, Argentina followed up their 2021 Copa America title with the World Cup triumph a year later and have advanced with little drama to this weekend’s showpiece with the Colombians.

Spain are the only other team in international football to have won a World Cup in between two straight continental titles when they clinched Euro wins in 2008 and 2012 either side of the 2010 World Cup.

As well as achieving that landmark for the squad coached by Lionel Scaloni, a win would also give the ‘Albiceleste’ a record 16th Copa America title — they are currently tied with Uruguay on 15 Copa wins.

But Colombia has an impressive streak of their own, heading into what should be a fiery and passionate night at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins.

Colombia are unbeaten in 28 matches, a record for the team, and have arguably had the tougher route to the final.

While Argentina took care of business against surprise package Canada in their semi-final, enjoying a comfortable 2-0 win in New Jersey, Colombia had to battle past Uruguay on Wednesday in Charlotte, winning 1-0 despite being down to ten men for the entire second half.

Perfect final

In many ways, Sunday is the perfect final for the tournament.

Few would dispute that the two best teams in this year’s 16-nation competition will fight for the title and there should be an electric atmosphere with both sides able to draw on support from large communities in Miami.

Argentina, ranked number one in the world by FIFA and with a team that has been together for several years, are favourites, but few expect a one-sided game.

“Scaloni knows them all by heart. Argentina today have a solidity that is foolproof and they have the added bonus of having the best player in the world, which is why they are the big favourites,” said former Chile and Inter Milan striker Ivan Zamorano, who is covering the tournament is a television pundit.

But former Colombia star midfielder Carlos Valderrama believes a surprise could be on the cards.

“I see Colombia winning on Sunday,” he told the media, “We have a great team to dream about.

“I am optimistic about the national team, because of the process and the results they have been getting, and also because of the way they are playing.

Rodriguez, who grabbed global attention with his performances in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, has never truly lived up to expectations at club level but at 34 is producing some of his best football in the yellow jersey of his country.