South African all-rounder Mike Procter dies aged 77

NEW DELHI: Legendary South African allrounder Mike Procter died at the age of 77 on Saturday. According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), Procter's wife Maryna confirmed the news and said that he died following complications during heart surgery.

The former Proteas all-rounder had a short international career but was still considered a Test great. Procter took part in seven Test matches, all against Australia, and took 41 wickets at a magnificent average of 15.02.

He was mainly known for his chest-on action and releasing the ball early in his delivery stride. The Proteas have not lost in all the seven Test matches he took part in, winning six games. Procter was also famous for his performance with the bat.

He played a crucial knock during South Africa's 4-0 whitewash to Australia in 1969/1970. He was Proteas' coach following their readmission to international cricket and oversaw South Africa's 1992 Cricket World Cup to the semi-finals. He also went on to serve as an ICC match referee between 2002 and 2008.