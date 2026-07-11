South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dies at the age of 25

“It is with profound shock and a heavy heart that I have learnt of the passing of Jayden Adams, midfielder for Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana, at the age of 25," McKenzie posted on X.

"South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents, and our nation mourns alongside his family, his team-mates and the millions of supporters.” Adams helped South Africa reach the World Cup knockout stage for the first time.

Further details of his death were not given.