South Africa win toss, elect to bowl against UAE in T20 World Cup match

NEW DELHI: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl against the UAE in a T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.
South Africa, who have already qualified for the Super 8s from Group D alongside New Zealand, will look to carry their winning momentum into the next stage of the tournament.
United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma (w), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.
South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka.