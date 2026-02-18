Sports

South Africa win toss, elect to bowl against UAE in T20 World Cup match

South Africa, who have already qualified for the Super 8s from Group D alongside New Zealand, will look to carry their winning momentum into the next stage of the tournament
NEW DELHI: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to bowl against the UAE in a T20 World Cup match here on Wednesday.

Teams:

United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma (w), Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Sohaib Khan, Harshit Kaushik, Muhammad Arfan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Farooq, Haider Ali, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah.

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Jason Smith, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka.

T20 World Cup
UAE vs South Africa

