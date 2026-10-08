South Africa trusts someone to step up if Rabada can't face Australia in 1st test

Trust in depth

And if there's one thing about South Africa's national cricket team, it's the trust in its entire squad to cope with setbacks and excel. Selections from out of the blue have constantly risen to the occasion.

Medium-pacer Dane Paterson, out of the test side for four years, helped them qualify for the 2025 WTC final. Lungi Ngidi, out of red-ball cricket for 10 months, then helped them win that final against 2023 champion Australia at Lord's.

Inspired by the victory, offspinner Simon Harmer made himself available at the age of 37, and took 30 wickets late last year to help South Africa win in Pakistan for the first time in 18 years and win a series in India for the first time in 25 years.

“It feels like every time we win it's somebody else putting up their hand,” Harmer said on Wednesday. “There's not this reliance on certain individuals.”

For their first test series of the year, and their first at home in nearly two years, the Proteas have summoned pacers Anrich Nortje and Gerald Coetzee, who haven't played a test since 2023 and 2024 respectively.

They have a decent chance of making the XI with Rabada doubtful and Ngidi, Kwena Maphaka and Ottneil Baartman out of the series injured. Another bad hamstring ruled out Tony de Zorzi from the first test, giving hope of a debut at his home ground for Marques Ackerman, who will vie for the No. 3 batting spot with Tristan Stubbs, Wiaan Mulder and David Bedingham.

There's talk the pitch — which offered lots of spin in the ODI two weeks ago — may persuade South Africa to play two spinners, Harmer with Keshav Maharaj.