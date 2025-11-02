South Africa opt to bowl against India in Women's World Cup final

NAVI MUMBAI: South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt won the toss and opted to bowl first against India in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup here on Sunday.

Both India and South Africa teams are unchanged, preferring to stick to the same XI that played in their respective semifinals against Australia and England.

The toss was delayed by two hours due to wet outfield caused by heavy rain.

Teams:

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (w), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani and Renuka Singh Thakur.

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (w), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka and Nonkululeko Mlaba.