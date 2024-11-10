South Africa opt to bowl against India in second T20I

GQEBERHA: South Africa skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the second T20I of the four-match series here on Sunday.

India decided to go with the same playing eleven from the first match, while South Africa made one change, bringing in Reeza Hendricks in place of Patrick Kruger.

India won the first T20I by 61 runs in Durban.

Teams:

India: Sanju Samson (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Andile Simelane, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Nqabayomzi Peter.