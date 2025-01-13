South Africa announce ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad

CAPE TOWN: Temba Bavuma will lead South Africa's squad for the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, as the Proteas aim to build on their strong recent form.

Runners-up in last year's Men's T20 World Cup and finalists in the upcoming World Test Championship, the team is bolstered by the return of pace spearheads Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi.

The tournament marks Anrich Nortje's return to ODI cricket, his first appearance in the 50-over format since September 2023. The star pacer had been sidelined with a stress fracture in his back, forcing him to miss the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and South Africa's home summer.

Lungi Ngidi also makes his comeback, having been out of international cricket since October 2024 due to a groin injury.

South Africa have largely stuck with the core group that powered them to the semi-finals of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup, retaining 10 of the 15 players for the Champions Trophy, an ICC report said.

The squad sees fresh additions in Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs and Wiaan Mulder, all set to make their debut at a 50-over ICC event. Nortje, who missed the 2023 World Cup, is the other notable inclusion.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Speaking on the squad announcement, Head coach Rob Walter said, "This squad boasts a wealth of experience, with many players having consistently performed in high-pressure situations. That kind of experience is invaluable in a tournament like this.

"We've managed to maintain the core group of our 2023 World Cup squad, whilst adding fresh talent," he said.

"Our recent performances at ICC events show that we're capable of reaching the latter stages of global tournaments. We're eager to take the next step and go even further in pursuit of the coveted silverware," Walter added.

South Africa's Group Stage Fixtures:

21 February - South Africa vs Afghanistan, Karachi

25 February - South Africa vs Australia, Rawalpindi

1 March - South Africa vs England, Karachi.