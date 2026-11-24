Rabada took 3-23 in nine overs, while Jansen picked 3-17 in 10.3 overs, as Bangladesh collapsed in 33.3 overs after South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl.

Anrich Nortje took 2-10 in six overs as the visitors had been reduced to 85-6 in 27 overs at tea. Bangladesh's first innings then lasted only another 6.3 overs and it lost the last four wickets for a meager six runs.

This was after a delayed start to play when rain washed out the morning session. Toss came four hours late with 50.3 overs bowled through the remaining two sessions.

South African openers Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman then added 49 for the first wicket.