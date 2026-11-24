CENTURION: Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen shared six wickets as Bangladesh was shot out for 91 runs in its first innings on Day 1 of the second cricket test against South Africa.
Rabada took 3-23 in nine overs, while Jansen picked 3-17 in 10.3 overs, as Bangladesh collapsed in 33.3 overs after South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl.
Anrich Nortje took 2-10 in six overs as the visitors had been reduced to 85-6 in 27 overs at tea. Bangladesh's first innings then lasted only another 6.3 overs and it lost the last four wickets for a meager six runs.
This was after a delayed start to play when rain washed out the morning session. Toss came four hours late with 50.3 overs bowled through the remaining two sessions.
South African openers Aiden Markram and Marques Ackerman then added 49 for the first wicket.
Markram, standing in as captain for the injured Temba Bavuma, scored 21 before he was caught behind. At stumps, South Africa reached 88-1 in 17 overs, trailing by three runs in the first innings.
Ackerman was 46 not out off 53 balls at close of play, with Zubayr Hamza (9 not out) for company.
Earlier, Rabada picked three wickets for one run in three overs post tea. He had previously returned 0-22 in a six-over first spell.
Shoriful Islam (2) was caught at mid-off, and then Jaker Ali (1) was out lbw nine balls later. Taskin Ahmed was out caught for 2, before Jansen completed the rout with Khaled Ahmed caught for a four-ball duck.
The Proteas wrapped up the tail in no time at all, after dismantling the top-order in the previous session.
Put into bat under cloudy conditions and on a moisture laden pitch, Bangladesh lost opener Tanzid Hasan for three. Jansen had him caught at first slip.
Mahfijul Islam (23) and Mominul Haque (18) added 37 for the second wicket, before Nortje got the breakthrough.
Islam was bowled and then two balls later, so was skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto (4) as Nortje picked two in three balls leaving Bangladesh at 44-3.
Wiaan Mulder bowled Mominul Haque for 18, while Jansen returned to dismiss Litton Das. He was caught at gully for eight with the score reading 73-5 in 25.4 overs.
The situation called for patience, but Towhid Hridoy — who scored a brilliant hundred in the first test — attacked Simon Harmer, hitting two fours and a six.
Harmer sent him back on the last ball before tea — caught at slip as Aiden Markram held on after a second attempt.
South Africa won the first test in the two-match series in Johannesburg by nine wickets.
South Africa has made two changes from the first test. With Bavuma out injured, Tony de Zorzi was included in his place. Nortje replaced Dane Paterson.
Bangladesh made three changes — veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim (groin) and pacer Hasan Mahmud (elbow) were ruled out due to injuries. Jaker Ali replaced Rahim as keeper-batter, while medium pacers Khaled Ahmed and Shoriful Islam were included. All-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz was left out.