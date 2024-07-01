South Africa 302/5, trail by 35 runs against India at Lunch on Day 4

CHENNAI: South Africa managed to add 70 runs in the first session of Day Four of the one-off Test against India here at Chepauk on Monday.

South Africa lost three wickets in the session with Deepti Sharma starting off the day by scalping the wicket of Marizanne Kapp.

Laura Wolvaardt notched her maiden ton in the format and in the process became the first South African to score centuries across all formats.

She was dismissed by Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who got the wicket in her first over of the day.



