Sooryavanshi's 94 shines bright in India A's 66-run win over SL A in tri-series final

Sooryavanshi’s romp, which also contained an 11-ball 50, the fastest in List A cricket, guided India A to a massive 377 for nine.

Sri Lanka A mustered 311 all out in reply as pacer Yash Thakur (3/45) and spinner Vipraj Nigam (3/60) inflicted timely blows.

If the hosts had to get closer to that improbable target, they needed a good start and consistent partnerships.

They did not have either of them. Their top three — Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando — returned to the hut with just 75 on board inside the first 10 overs.

Two of the most productive partnerships in their innings was a 53 between Sadeera Samarawickrama (52) and skipper Sahan Arachchige (38) for the fourth wicket, and then a 77 between Wanuj Sahan (62) and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (39) for the seventh wicket.