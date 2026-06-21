Sooryavanshi's 94 powers India A to 377/9 in tri-series final against Sri Lanka A

Asked to bat, India A looked set for a score in excess of 400 riding on Sooryavanshi's extraordinary blitz before Sri Lanka A clawed their way back in the middle overs.

Skipper Tilak Varma steadied the innings with a composed 67 off 90 balls, while Anukul Roy (39 off 15 ) and Vipraj Nigam (27 off 20) produced a late burst to lift India beyond the 350-run mark.

The day, however, belonged to Sooryavanshi.