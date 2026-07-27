Sooryavanshi's 81 power India to 35-run win over Zimbabwe

In reply, Zimbabwe could manage just 157 for 7 with Ryan Buri (54 not out) being the top-scorer. Wessly Madhevere (28), Ben Curran (20) and Dion Myers (19) also got starts but couldn't capitalise.

Pace duo of Mayank Yadav (3/29) and Yash Thakur (2/45) shared five wickets for India.