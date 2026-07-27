Sooryavanshi's 81 power India to 35-run win over Zimbabwe

HARARE: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slammed a 49-ball 81 as India registered a 35-run win over Zimbabwe in the third T20I to claim the series 3-0 here on Sunday.
Sooryavanshi hit eight fours and four maximums during his superb knock, while Ishan Kishan (29), skipper Shreyas Iyer (27) and Rinku Singh (25) also chipped in with useful contributions as India posted 192 for five after opting to bat.
In reply, Zimbabwe could manage just 157 for 7 with Ryan Buri (54 not out) being the top-scorer. Wessly Madhevere (28), Ben Curran (20) and Dion Myers (19) also got starts but couldn't capitalise.
Pace duo of Mayank Yadav (3/29) and Yash Thakur (2/45) shared five wickets for India.
For Zimbabwe, Brad Evans (2/41), Blessing Muzarabani (1/33), Sikandar Raza (1/40) and Wessly Madhevere (1/37) were among wickets.
Brief Score:
India: 192 for 5 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 81; Brad Evans 2/41, Blessing Muzarabani 1/33).
Zimbabwe: 157 for 7 in 20 overs (Ryan Buri 54 not out; Mayank Yadav 3/29, Yash Thakur 2/45).