Sports

Sooryavanshi takes RR to 243/8 against SRH in IPL Eliminator

Sooryavanshi narrowly missed the fastest ever century in IPL but provided the early impetus, putting on 125 runs for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja, left, reaches the crease during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 Eliminator cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in New Chandigarh, Wednesday, May 27, 2026
Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja, left, reaches the crease during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 Eliminator cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad, in New Chandigarh, Wednesday, May 27, 2026 PTI
Published on

MULLANPUR: Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck a 29-ball 97 as Rajasthan Royals posted 243 for eight against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator clash of the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.

Sooryavanshi narrowly missed the fastest ever century in IPL but provided the early impetus, putting on 125 runs for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Dhruv Jurel struck a 21-ball 50 but none of the other RR batters could keep up the momentum.

For SRH, Praful Hinge took 3/54.

Brief scores: RR 243/8 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 97, Dhruv Jurel 50; Praful Hinge 3/54) vs SRH.

Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sooryavanshi
X

DT Next
www.dtnext.in