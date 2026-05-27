Sooryavanshi takes RR to 243/8 against SRH in IPL Eliminator

MULLANPUR: Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi struck a 29-ball 97 as Rajasthan Royals posted 243 for eight against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator clash of the Indian Premier League here on Wednesday.
Sooryavanshi narrowly missed the fastest ever century in IPL but provided the early impetus, putting on 125 runs for the opening wicket with Yashasvi Jaiswal.
Dhruv Jurel struck a 21-ball 50 but none of the other RR batters could keep up the momentum.
For SRH, Praful Hinge took 3/54.
Brief scores: RR 243/8 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 97, Dhruv Jurel 50; Praful Hinge 3/54) vs SRH.