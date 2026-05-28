Sooryavanshi, smells like a teen spirit

The 15-year-old spared none on the night, including Cummins, who got the treatment in the first over, when he lofted one over the long-off region. It was just the start of the night, as Sooryavanshi later on went to attack Cummins more fiercely, smashing him for 23 runs in his second over, where he hit three sixes and a four—one bigger and bolder—than the other. When he smashed Sakib Hussain for his sixth maximum on the night, he had matched Chris Gayle’s alltime IPL record of 59 sixes in a season, a record that seemed beyond the reach for humans. Two balls later, that tally turned 60, as the neutral crowd went ballistic at Mullanpur. Just when people thought that there’s no more gear to his game, he turned it up like he revved up a Ferrari, and pushed SRH so back that they would have least imagined.

Every shot was a highlight package, which could have run as its own, even in the day and age of short-form content. And as he took on Praful Hinge, Gayle’s other record—fastest IPL century—also seemed to be under threat, as he notched up 26 runs, and was just one boundary away from smashing an IPL century in 29 deliveries, and in a playoff encounter. 97 off 29 deliveries, it is a knock that certainly gave goosebumps to the opposition, leave alone the fans. He might not have a driving license yet but he’s sure driving a cricket-crazy country, mad.