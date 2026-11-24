DOHA: India A's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi broke the world record for the fastest hundred in List A cricket with a 28-ball century against the UAE in the Rising Stars Asia Cup here on Tuesday.
Sooryavanshi surpassed Jake Fraser-McGurk's record of a 29-ball 100, set in 2023. The third fastest ton is from South African great AB de Villiers, who had smashed a 31-ball hundred against the West Indies in 2015.
Sooryavanshi hit sixes for fun but broke the world record with a four down the ground off Ibrar Ahmad.
The 15-year-old had modest returns from his first two outings in the competition.