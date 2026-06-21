Sooryavanshi smashes fastest List A fifty, falls short of fastest hundred by one stroke

He reached to fifty with five sixes and as many fours as he toyed with the Sri Lanka A attack.

Having not made a big score in the league stage, Sooryavanshi meant business from the word go. His first five balls resulted in two sixes and three fours.

He targetted the leg-side off the pacers upfront before picking the extra cover region after the opposition put an extra fielder on the on-side.

The ability to hit good balls out of the park stood out once again. Sooryavanshi got to his half-century with a couple of sixes down the ground off pacer Dulaj Samuditha.