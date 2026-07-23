Sooryavanshi sizzles as India finally open account in Shreyas Iyer-era

Pacer Mayank Yadav made a successful return to international cricket as India restricted Zimbabwe to 125 for seven. India expectedly gunned down the target in 13.2 overs following a typical knock from Sooryavanshi (50 off 19) that included four boundaries and as many sixes.

It was also India's first win under new captain Shreyas Iyer, who endured a run of six losses in his first assignment in Ireland and England.

Sooryavanshi's much hyped international debut in England earlier this month did not go as per the script but made his familiarity with the venue count.

In his return to the ground where he made a memorable 80-ball 175 in the U-19 World Cup final earlier this year, the youngest to play for India displayed his rare talent that has been acknowledged by the cricketing world.

While Abhishek Sharma (1 off 8) struggled at the other end, Sooryavanshi took down the Zimbabwe attack bit by bit.

He began with couple of breathtaking sixes off Richard Ngarava in the second over of the chase. The first one was a one legged pull shot that sailed over deep square leg before he made a slight room to nonchalantly a dispatch a decent length ball over mid-off.