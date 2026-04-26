Sooryavanshi is my new favourite batter: Australia skipper Pat Cummins

Sooryavanshi, Rajasthan Royals' chubby-cheeked batting sensation who has taken the cricket world by storm, scored his second IPL ton -- 103 off 37 balls -- albeit it came in a losing cause against the Cummins-led Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Yeah, I think he's my new favourite player. He hits the ball so hard, it's great to watch. It's good fun," Cummins, the World Test Championship and T20 World Cup-winning Australian skipper said after SRH's five-wicket win against Royals on Saturday.

Cummins is impressed with the kind of start Sooryavanshi has had to his career.