"So, with the hotbed of talent that they (India) have and the number of players, the competitive edge that they have in terms of the number (of players), you probably have to put them (India) as number one side.

"The pleasing thing about the world game at the moment is, it's so competitive at the top. There are a lot of good sides, no one side is dominating and that is exciting. South Africa beating Australia at home was just a brilliant Test series and then you're going to see England try and do the same to South Africa. That's what sport needs, to be really competitive and to have games which are fantastic," he added.

Cook singled out England's Ben Duckett as the best all-format opening batter in the world at present.

"The one guy who plays all formats and does well, you have to say Ben Duckett, because there are not many who open batting in all formats for their country. I look at Conway and Latham as an opening partnership for New Zealand, being absolutely extraordinary. I look at Aiden Markram as a player who, in particular against Australia, has done extraordinarily well," he said.

"But I think what we're seeing at the moment, it's not easy for any player to be an all-format player because the skills that are required in T20 cricket are so far away from the skills required in Test cricket," said the 41-year-old batting great who played 161 Tests for England between 2006 and

His pick for next year's ODI World Cup semifinalists are India, England, Australia and New Zealand.

"Well the ODI semifinals next year, I'm going to go New Zealand, India, England and Australia," he said.

Cook recalled his last visit to India as captain when England had won the Test series 2-1 in 2012 and how England cricket has evolved since then.

"I think winning in India is not an easy thing to do. History suggests that, although the last couple of times with South Africa and New Zealand winning over here (in India), it's been a slight change.

"English cricket, like everything, there's always ups and downs, there's always the excitement, and also there's a bit of public pressure of wanting them to be the best side ever. If you're looking at the side right now, they are a very talented side.