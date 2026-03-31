Sooryavanshi dominated four quality bowlers with his fearless approach: Bangar

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi was a class apart. He dominated a good bowling attack. He took on Matt Henry, a new ball bowler, who challenges top batters internationally," Bangar told Star Sports.

"He toyed with Khaleel Ahmed, who swings the ball both ways. He got the better of Anshul Kamboj, known for hitting the deck hard with good length deliveries. He even made life difficult for mystery bowler Noor Ahmad."