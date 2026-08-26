Sooriyabandara, Mendis keep India at bay as SL score 199/3 at tea

Skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (4) is giving company to Sooriyabandara at the break, and the home side now trails India by 14 runs.

But the highlight of the middle passage was the 115-run alliance for the third wicket with Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis (55, 92b).

The pair fought against India bowlers for 110 minutes, bridging the heavy 213-run innings deficit that forced them to follow-on.

Sri Lanka’s effort in the second innings was a marked improvement from the first dig in which they were bundled out for 290.

That total was constructed around Sonal Dinusha’s 103, his second hundred of the series.

However, the Sooriyabandara-Mendis partnership in the ongoing innings was anything but obdurate. Both the batters played with freedom and were never hesitant to take the attack to the bowlers.

Mendis creamed Manav Suthar for two sixes, and did not allow the left-arm spinner to settle into a consistent rhythm.

Later, Sooriyabandara too slog-swept Suthar for a six as the young tweaker struggled for an impact for the first time in this series.

Mendis reached his fifty with a flourish, pulling Prasidh Krishna for a six off 87 balls and soon Sooriyabandara too joined his teammate with a 78-ball fifty.

However, Prasidh broke the swelling stand with a short-pitched ball which cramped Mendis for room, and Shubman Gill completed a fine running catch to give marching orders to the Lankan batter.