Sonam and Himanshu clinch bronze in 10m air rifle mixed team at ISSF World Cup

The bronze medal took India's overall tally at the World Cup to four medals, including 1 gold, 1 silver, and 2 bronze.

Both Indian teams delivered strong performances in the qualification round to advance to the final.

Sonam Uttam Maskar (317.2) and Himanshu Dhillon (317.4) combined for an aggregate qualification score of 634.6.

Meanwhile, the pair of Elavenil Valarivan (316.8) and Parth Rakesh Mane (317.4) qualified right behind them with a total score of 634.2.

In the final, Sonam and Himanshu produced a composed performance to combine for 441.2 points (220.6 each), securing the bronze medal behind China 1 and China 2.

Elavenil (190.5) and Parth (188.3) finished fourth with a final score of 378.8.

"It was a tough competition, and the overall experience was very good," said Sonam, the 23-year-old from Maharashtra, in a release.