Son wins it late, South Korea in AFC Asian Cup semis

AL WAKRAH: South Korea advanced to the semi-finals of the Asian Cup with a 2-1 comeback win over Australia in extra time at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday after Son Heung-min scored the winner with a sublime free kick.

Australia had beaten South Korea by the same scoreline in extra time in the 2015 final to lift its first Asian Cup, but this time it was the east Asian team who prevailed after netting yet another goal in stoppage time to force extra time.

Australia had taken the lead just before halftime when they cleverly switched flanks with neat passes in the box before Nathaniel Atkinson’s cross found Craig Goodwin, who had time to set himself up for a volley into the bottom corner.

But South Korea had dominated possession and with time running out, Son won a penalty in stoppage time which was put away into the top corner by Hwang Hee-chan, its fourth goal after the 90th minute at the tournament.

With South Korea going to extra time for a second straight game after they beat Saudi Arabia on penalties, Hwang won a free kick on the edge of the box and Son stepped up to guide his effort past the wall, beating Mathew Ryan in goal.

Australia’s attempts to fight back suffered a blow when Aiden O’Neill was sent off after a VAR review for a foul on Hwang, reducing Graham Arnold’s side to 10 men for the second half of extra time where they could not find a second goal.

South Korea plays Jordan on Tuesday in the first semi-final after the Middle Eastern side beat Tajikistan 1-0 earlier on Friday.

Jordan ends Tajikistan’s dream run

Jordan edged Asian Cup debutants Tajikistan 1-0 to move into the semi-finals of the tournament for the first time thanks to a second-half own goal at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday.

The two teams had drawn a World Cup qualifier in November but it was Jordan who came out on top when Vahdat Hanonov put the ball into his own net from a set piece, ending Tajikistan’s dream run in Qatar.

In a goalless opening half, Ehson Panjshanbe came closest to scoring for Tajikistan when his effort hit the bar while Jordan forward Yazan Al-Naimat failed to convert two difficult chances to break the deadlock.

But Jordan finally found the breakthrough from a corner in the 66th minute when Abdallah Nasib’s header went in via a deflection off the chest of Hanonov, their goal scorer from its last-16 win over the United Arab Emirates.

Tajikistan tried its best to score an equaliser, with Alisher Shukurov coming close when he tested keeper Yazeed Abulaila from distance with an effort that stung his palms, but Jordan managed to hold on for a famous victory.

Hussein Ammouta’s side will next play either 2015 champions Australia or South Korea in the first semi-final on Tuesday.