Sometimes we just didn't execute at the right time: CSK skipper Ruturaj

Despite posting an imposing 209 for 5, powered by young Ayush Mhatre's 43-ball 73, Chennai Super Kings failed to contain the Punjab Kings batters, as a collective effort led by skipper Shreyas Iyer's 50 saw them chase down the target with ease in 18.4 overs.

"We felt we had three seamers going in, and obviously we have two good wrist spinners bowling in tandem, especially in the middle after the powerplay. We felt that, you know, it will help," said Gaikwad after the match.

"But I think, you know, slight off day for both of them. So, I think, that is what cost us. Sometimes we executed really well. Sometimes we just didn't execute at the right time," he added.