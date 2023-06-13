‘Sometimes it can happen,’ McGrath on India’s capitulation

CHENNAI: “Sometimes, it can happen,” is what Australian fast bowling legend Glenn McGrath had to say on Monday about India’s capitulation in the World Test Championship final on the final day against the men from Down Under.

“Conditions in England are a lot different to what Indian cricket has been playing in, it’s called that bit of dressing room pressure.

“I know both teams haven’t played a lot of Test cricket lately but that’s the way it goes. You get on a bit of a roll going into that last day, they still had Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane at the crease. Those two needed to put on a big partnership. You lose an early wicket, that can happen. It’s a one-off Test match. I wouldn’t be too concerned,” McGrath, who is director of Coaching at MRF Pace Foundation said.

Asked about the contentious catch by Cameroon Green to dismiss Indian batter Shubman Gill and if it was out, the former Australian pacer said, “I think most of those catches are out. We find ways to give it not out which I like to go the other way. So, I was happy with it. And if it was India taking that catch, I would have been happy too. I’m not just saying from an Australian perspective but it is the way it goes.”

The 53-year-old said Scott Boland, who came in as a replacement for the injured Josh Hazelwood, would be very effective in England.

“I think the dilemma that the Australian selectors have is who’s going to play, which bowlers are going to bowl in the Test matches. It’s a good problem to have. But I like Scott Boland, the areas he bowls, I think he’s going to be very effective in England.”

Meanwhile, MRF Pace Foundation chief coach M Senthilnathan said two trainees from the Academy had the opportunity to travel to Brisbane and be part of the preparatory camp of the Australian team before it travelled to England to play the WTC Final.

“One is Venkatesh from Karnataka and the other is Shaurya Malik from Delhi. These two boys had a wonderful opportunity to bowl at their batters at the High Performance Centre in Brisbane,” he added.