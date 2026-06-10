Somali World Cup referee denied entry to US arrives home to hero's welcome

Artan was issued a visa to travel to the U.S. last week, according to the Somalia Embassy in Kenya that processed it.

He returned to a hero's welcome at the airport in Mogadishu.

He thanked the Somali government and people as well as FIFA for their support for him.

“I promise you, God willing, that I will attend the next one,” he said as hundreds of supporters at the airport waved the Somali flag. “I want the Somali public to take comfort in this and remain confident.”