Sodhi confident of New Zealand’s readiness ahead of the Mirpur Test

MIRPUR: New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi expects his side to find their rhythm going into the second Test against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh showed top form in the first encounter between the two sides in Sylhet and won by a comfortable margin of 150 runs. After taking a slender first-innings lead, New Zealand couldn’t match up to the Tigers, and were defeated comprehensively.

However, Kiwi spinner Sodhi is optimistic about his side’s chances ahead of the second and final Test in Mirpur. He believes that the team will be able to get over this loss quickly, reports ICC.

“The great success this team's had over the past decade has been being able to park these sort of things quickly, whether its success or loss,” Sodhi said. “It is obviously tough to come out on the losing side in that first game in Sylhet, but I think as the Test progressed, we found a bit more rhythm.”

Sodhi had an underwhelming first Test, he took three wickets at an average of 48.33. But he feels that New Zealand can adapt.

“Obviously, I haven't played Test cricket in a while, so it's always going to be tough in these conditions.

“It's always going to be challenging, not playing a lot of Test cricket over a long period of time, but when you [New Zealand] come together, (it is about) how quickly you can adapt (to the format).”

The Black Caps bowler also thinks that the team can look to Bangladesh’s success in the first game for lessons.

“The way that Bangladesh played, they certainly outplayed us. But upon reflection, I think they gave us a blueprint on what's successful in these conditions, and hopefully, we can apply that to this next Test match.”

“It is about just working in partnerships and being a little more accurate. That's something hopefully we can come together as a bowling group over the next couple of days.”

The second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand starts from December 6.