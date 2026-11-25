Sterling, 31, gave no reaction as the sentence was passed at Basingstoke Magistrates' Court in relation to an incident on May 28 when he crashed his Lamborghini Urus on the M3 in southern England.

The sentence is suspended for 18 months.

He pleaded guilty on Sept. 15 to dangerous driving, possession of six nitrous oxide canisters for wrongful inhalation, a class C drug, and failing to provide a specimen.

Sterling also has been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and was banned from driving for 24 months.