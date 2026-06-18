Snake at WC camp: Venomous visitor tests Germany’s slithering skills

NEW YORK: After spotting a snake at their base camp in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, tactics and opponents are not the only concerns for German footballers in the ongoing FIFA World Cup. They are also worried about what might be “hiding in the grass”.
Germany captain Joshua Kimmich opened up about the slithering problem and the BBC reported that similar complaints have come from the Swiss and Norwegian teams too.
“In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass,” Kimmich was quoted as saying.
The British website also stated that Kimmich and his team-mates encountered a copperhead, which is a venomous snake common in North Carolina.
“The Swiss marked a certain area, external in their San Diego camp, as a ‘snake area’ before the tournament,” it reported.
Kimmich said the moment his team found out the snake was venomous, it triggered concerns. “We saw a snake yesterday, we were told it was venomous. If you get bitten... I don’t think you’ll die, but it’s certainly dangerous. I have the feeling that if you step on a snake like that, it can end badly,” he said.
“In Germany, I have the feeling there aren’t so many dangerous animals,” he added.
“Once you hear what kind of snake it is and what can happen if you’re bitten, it stops being funny very quickly,” Kimmich said. “We’re here trying to prepare for the biggest tournament in football, and suddenly players are looking at the ground before every step they take,”
Norway captain Kristian Thorstvedt said he wasn’t particularly pleased to know that copperheads are common in North Carolina.