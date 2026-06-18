Snake at WC camp: Venomous visitor tests Germany’s slithering skills

Germany captain Joshua Kimmich opened up about the slithering problem and the BBC reported that similar complaints have come from the Swiss and Norwegian teams too.

“In Germany, you worry about tactics, injuries, and your next opponent. Here, you also have to think about what might be hiding in the grass,” Kimmich was quoted as saying.

The British website also stated that Kimmich and his team-mates encountered a copperhead, which is a venomous snake common in North Carolina.

“The Swiss marked a certain area, external in their San Diego camp, as a ‘snake area’ before the tournament,” it reported.