Smriti's half-century, Deepti's five-for in India's crushing 64-run victory over Pakistan

Having played her part in a priceless 45-run stand with Ghosh, Deepti was in her element with the ball, picking up a career-best 5 for 10 in 4 overs while left-arm spinner Shree Charani grabbed 3 for 21. Shafali Verma's happy knack of picking wickets also helped India.

En route her five-wicket haul, Deepti also became the highest wicket-taker in the history of Women's T20 Internationals.