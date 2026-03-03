Smriti Mandhana climbs to top of Women''s ODI batters'' rankings

Mandhana (790 points) made notable scores of 58 and 31 in the series, doing enough to move past South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt (782), who will have the opportunity to reclaim the spot when the Proteas take on New Zealand across March and April.

Making a century in her final ODI, Alyssa Healy signed off in fourth place on the rankings (744), wedged between Beth Mooney (749) and Ashleigh Gardner (724).

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the other Indian in top 10 at ninth position, while Jemimah Rodrigues is on 12th.

Despite losing all three matches of the ODI series, there was joy for Harmanpreet (652), who moved four spots back into the top 10 for batters, thanks to scores of 53, 54 and 25.