Smriti Mandhana becomes leading run-scorer in women's T20Is

The 30-year-old elegant left-hander needed seven runs to break the record as she reached the landmark in the third over, hammering Bangladesh pacer Marufa Akter for back-to-back boundaries off the final two deliveries of the over.

Mandhana eventually made a 19-ball 37, smashing five fours and two sixes, before her quickfire cameo ended on the final ball of powerplay.

Trying to finish the powerplay with another maximum, Mandhana miscued a slog sweep off Akter and was caught by Sobhana Mostary at deep mid-wicket.

By then she had already taken the record outright, moving to the top of the women's T20I run charts with 4,788 runs.

Suzie Bates (4,758) and Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (4,287) and Sri Lankan captain Chamari Athapaththu (4,282)

Mandhana's record also means India now have two batters in the top-five of the women's T20I run-getters, with captain Harmanpreet third on the list.