SMAT: Suryakumar's 21-ball 60 powers Mumbai to emphatic win over Hyderabad

KOLKATA: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 60 off just 21 balls as Mumbai chased down Hyderabad's 172 with seven wickets and 41 balls to spare in their Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group D match here on Saturday.
Suryakumar, who struck six fours and five sixes at a staggering strike rate of 285.71, brought up his half-century in just 15 balls to headline Mumbai's dominant performance at the Jadavpur University Campus Ground.
Mumbai rode on a series of explosive contributions from their top order to reach 174 for three in 13.1 overs after opting to field.
Young Musheer Khan also made a significant contribution with a 24-ball 51, studded with six fours and three sixes, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi provided an early impetus with a 13-ball 27, including three fours and two sixes.
Hardik Tamore chipped in with 22 off 16 balls before Musheer and Suryakumar took control of the chase with a blistering partnership.
Musheer was dismissed by Ajay Dev Goud in the 12th over after adding 65 runs with Suryakumar, but the former India skipper ensured there were no further hiccups.
Shivam Dube provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 13 off five balls, including two sixes.
Earlier, Hyderabad managed 172 in their stipulated 20 overs after being sent in to bat, with Abhirath Reddy top-scoring with 35 off 24 deliveries.
Kodimela Himateja contributed 25 off 16 balls, while skipper Chama Milind struck a brisk 22 off 12 deliveries. Pranav Varma also made 18 off 14 balls as Hyderabad recovered from a couple of early setbacks to post a competitive total.
For Mumbai, left-arm spinner Maxwell Swaminathan was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 23 runs in his four overs. Shivam Dube and Sairaj Patil claimed two wickets apiece, while Shardul Thakur and Atharva Ankolekar picked up one each.
Ajay Dev Goud took two wickets for Hyderabad, but the Mumbai batting line-up proved far too powerful in a one-sided chase.
Brief Scores:
Hyderabad: 172 all out in 20 overs (Abhirath Reddy 35; Maxwell Swaminathan 3/23)
Mumbai: 174/3 in 13.1 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 60 not out, Musheer Khan 51; Ajay Dev Goud 2/41).
At Eden Garden, Kolkata: Gujarat 250/9 in 20 overs (Khilan Patel 84, Urvil Patel 62; Lalit Yadav 3/36, Debabrata Pradhan 3/34) beat Odisha 229/8 in 20 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 89, Kartik Biswal 55; Arzan Nagwaswalla 4/50) by 21 runs.
At Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground, Kolkata: Goa 146/9 in 20 overs Deepraj Gaonkar 39; Saurabh Dubey 4/30) lost to Vidarbha 150/3 in 17.3 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 53, Atharva Taide 52) by seven wickets.