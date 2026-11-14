SMAT: Suryakumar's 21-ball 60 powers Mumbai to emphatic win over Hyderabad

Suryakumar, who struck six fours and five sixes at a staggering strike rate of 285.71, brought up his half-century in just 15 balls to headline Mumbai's dominant performance at the Jadavpur University Campus Ground.

Mumbai rode on a series of explosive contributions from their top order to reach 174 for three in 13.1 overs after opting to field.

Young Musheer Khan also made a significant contribution with a 24-ball 51, studded with six fours and three sixes, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi provided an early impetus with a 13-ball 27, including three fours and two sixes.

Hardik Tamore chipped in with 22 off 16 balls before Musheer and Suryakumar took control of the chase with a blistering partnership.

Musheer was dismissed by Ajay Dev Goud in the 12th over after adding 65 runs with Suryakumar, but the former India skipper ensured there were no further hiccups.

Shivam Dube provided the finishing touches with an unbeaten 13 off five balls, including two sixes.

Earlier, Hyderabad managed 172 in their stipulated 20 overs after being sent in to bat, with Abhirath Reddy top-scoring with 35 off 24 deliveries.

Kodimela Himateja contributed 25 off 16 balls, while skipper Chama Milind struck a brisk 22 off 12 deliveries. Pranav Varma also made 18 off 14 balls as Hyderabad recovered from a couple of early setbacks to post a competitive total.