Tushar Raheja’s audition for an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract has got off to a horrid start, with scores of 0, 0 and 1 in the first three clashes of the season. His opening partner, Amith Sathvik, was TN’s only shining light with the bat, as he scored a 17-ball 38. However, Yuzvendra Chahal’s introduction turned crucial as the leggie removed Sathvik.

Sachin crawled his way to a 28-ball 27, with three fours. But Nishant Sindhu turned out to be a tormentor in the middle overs with the ball, as the left-arm spinner removed Sachin before he dismissed Narayan Jagadeesan (9 off 11) and R Rajkumar (2 off 4) in a middle-order slide.

Shahrukh Khan was the only other batter to score above 20 (22 off 23) as Tamil Nadu was bowled out for a paltry 124 in its third clash of the season. Veteran Chahal finished with figures of 3/16, while Sindhu picked up 3/22.