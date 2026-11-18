CHENNAI: For the second game in a row, Tamil Nadu’s batting failure handed Haryana a sizable seven-wicket win in an Elite Group B clash of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Daly College Ground in Indore on Wednesday.
Tushar Raheja’s audition for an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract has got off to a horrid start, with scores of 0, 0 and 1 in the first three clashes of the season. His opening partner, Amith Sathvik, was TN’s only shining light with the bat, as he scored a 17-ball 38. However, Yuzvendra Chahal’s introduction turned crucial as the leggie removed Sathvik.
Sachin crawled his way to a 28-ball 27, with three fours. But Nishant Sindhu turned out to be a tormentor in the middle overs with the ball, as the left-arm spinner removed Sachin before he dismissed Narayan Jagadeesan (9 off 11) and R Rajkumar (2 off 4) in a middle-order slide.
Shahrukh Khan was the only other batter to score above 20 (22 off 23) as Tamil Nadu was bowled out for a paltry 124 in its third clash of the season. Veteran Chahal finished with figures of 3/16, while Sindhu picked up 3/22.
Haryana’s response was breezy, as Arsh Ranga smashed a 10-ball 18, and Yashvardhan Dalal (21 off 19) put on a 34-run stand for the opening wicket. Skipper Ankit Kumar, however, ensured that he put his best foot forward, with a 39-ball 43 combined with Nishant Sindhu’s 29-ball 37. Skipper Sai Kishore was the best of bowlers for Tamil Nadu, with figures of 1/24 across four overs, giving away just six runs an over.
Sindhu was named Player of the Match for figures of 3/22 and 37.
Brief Scores: Haryana 126/3 in 18.1 overs (Ankit 43, Nishant 37) beats Tamil Nadu 124 all-out (Sathvik 38, Sachin 27; Chahal 3/16) by seven wickets