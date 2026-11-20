Despite the loss of two early wickets, at 27/2, Tamil Nadu was still the stronger of the two sides in the run chase, courtesy of an 83-run third-wicket partnership between Andre Siddarth and B Sachin. While Siddarth, playing his first game of the campaign, scored 28 off 22, Sachin, who was made scapegoat for the side’s loss at the hands of Haryana, played the best knock of the day – a 42-ball 70 – where he hit six fours and four sixes.

However, around him was a disappointing display from the middle-order batters who failed to turn up yet again. Ritik Easwaran, who was brought in for the clash, scored five off five, but the other senior batters failed to capitalise. Narayan Jagadeesan, batting at No.3, could only hit 14 off 10, while Shahrukh Khan, who plays the role of a finisher, scored a boundaryless 11-ball ten.

R Rajkumar also couldn’t motor on despite hitting two boundaries, as Tamil Nadu went from 110/2 in 11.3 overs to end the clash on 160/9, five runs short of the target. Punjab’s young leg-spinner Kartik Chadha, who was Chennai Super Kings’ net bowler during IPL 2025, was named Player of the Match for figures of 3/30.